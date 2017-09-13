Target recalls dressers due to tip-over, entrapment hazards

This recall involves Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers sold in three colors.

The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep.

Model number 249-05-0103 (black), 249-05-0106 (espresso), or 249-05-0109 (maple) is printed on the product’s packaging.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Consumers should return the recalled dresser to any Target store for a full refund.

There have been 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two 3-year-old children. No injuries have been reported.

