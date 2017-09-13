Spider-Man swings to aide of Florida couple clearing debris from Irma

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida couple reeling from Irma received quite the surprise Monday when they opened their door to see Spider-Man clearing debris in front of their home.

Cheryl Hanbury posted pictures of the web-slinging superhero on Facebook, with a caption saying they had not been photoshopped.

The pictures showed a man donning a Spider-Man costume standing on a large fallen tree and holding a chainsaw.

Hanbury’s post read, in part, “Omg! Just walked out the front door and found Spider-Man helping chainsaw down the huge tree covering our road!”

Hanbury did not release the identity of the masked man.