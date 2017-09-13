South Carolina restaurant providing free meals to neighbors without power

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A South Carolina restaurant is providing free meals to people affected by lingering power outages, WHNS reports.

Kim Wald said anyone without power can come to her restaurant, the Mountain Rest Cafe, for free food, water and power to charge their mobile devices.

“I’m not going to turn anyone away,” Wald told WHNS. “I just wanted to give back to the community in this time of need.”

Wald said she does not have power at her home either.

Wald said anyone willing to volunteer to help cook and serve food will also be welcomed.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Duke Energy outage map still shows more than 2,700 customers without power in Oconee County, South Carolina.