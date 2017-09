SPOKANE, WASHINGTON — Emergency crews are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school in Washington state.

Spokane Schools posted about the incident on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The post read, “Due to a reported shooting near Freeman High School, all southside SPS schools are currently in lockdown. Updates as information follows.”

According to KHQ, there are injuries and a suspect is detained.

There’s been a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane, WA. 3 injured. One person possibly dead. Suspect has been arrested. #breaking — Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) September 13, 2017

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017