Service for Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry will be live streamed for the public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, will be remembered Thursday morning with a celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

A live stream of the 11 a.m. CT service will be available through the Opry’s website. A private family burial will follow.

Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Sept. 8.

The crash happened in Burlington County around noon. Two people died in the crash. The other half of Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery, was not on the helicopter.

A statement was released on Friday on behalf of Montgomery Gentry:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

Gentry is survived by his wife and two children.

Gentry and Montgomery have performed together since the 1990s and formed Montgomery Gentry in 1999. The duo is best known for their singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm,” and “Something to Be Proud Of” — which made it to #1 on the country music charts in 2005.

Montgomery Gentry had just finished its newest album, which was set to be released in 2018 for their 20th anniversary.

Instead of flowers, Troy’s family requested donations be made in his memory to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief.