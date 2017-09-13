Randolph County man speaks out after girlfriend killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- All Ricky Williamson has left of his girlfriend Carrie Ann Welch are pictures they took together.

"Never a dull moment," Williamson said.

His relationship with Welch began as the two enjoyed going fishing at nearby lakes.

"It didn't matter if it was five minutes or one minute, we were on the water," Williamson said.

Williamson explained he and Welch would always play tricks on each other.

His favorite was who can be the scariest.

"If one of us got in the car we'd hide behind the seat and when the other one got in the car we'd jump out," Williamson said.

It was Williamson who got the ultimate scare earlier this week when he arrived home and found Welch dead inside their house.

He said he let the homicide suspect Samuel Tucker stay at his house after Tucker lost his job.

"We were all best of friends," Williamson said. "She had a big heart. She wouldn't tell anyone, 'No.'"

He says this same friend has taken everything and left him with tons of questions.

"Why she's not going to be able to see her wedding day," Williamson said.