Police stop SC mayor driving lawn mower down street with beer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina police released dashcam video showing a mayor driving a lawn mower down the middle of the road with an open container of beer, WSOC reports.

Officers said they pulled over the mayor of Aynor, John Gardner because he was swerving the mower all over the road.

In the video, Gardner can be heard apologizing after officers found an open can of beer on his lawn mower.

“You have an open container of Miller Light. You were drinking going down the road,” one officer said to Gardner.

“You ain’t supposed to have that, you know that. Am I right or am I wrong?” another officer asks the mayor.

Gardner was not charged.

Minutes later in the video, another man arrives and drives off on the mower.