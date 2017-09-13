Organization helps create beautiful community garden and park in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a slow process, but West End Ministries is transforming High Point's West End neighborhood with its Bountiful Harvest Community Garden and Park.

Community Garden Coordinator Dara Ferris says the playground was a labor of love and took months to build.

"Our design with the playground was based on American Ninja Warriors because we thought it would be something different that would get kids excited and would get them active," she said.

From the quad steps to the unstable bridge, the park is a hit and has been that way since first opening on National Night Out in early August.

"It has been really good for myself and the volunteers who have labored over the playground to actually see the kids out on the playground," Ferris said. "And a huge blessing to us and I think it`s been a blessing to them."

Especially because just a couple years ago, the space on West English Road was nothing but an abandoned plot of land.

With the help of the High Point Community Foundation, West End Ministries has turned this space into a destination.