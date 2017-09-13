NC teen accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old North Carolina teen is accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl.

Dylan Evan Smith is charged with statutory rape and kidnapping after he “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kidnap a 12-year-old female acquaintance by unlawfully removing the victim from one place to another, without the consent of the victim’s parent or legal guardian, and for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, statutory rape,” WLOS reports.

The case has been referred to the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

Smith was taken to jail on a $300,000 bond, according to McDowell News.