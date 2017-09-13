Mother of 3 hit by tree in Central Park plans $200M lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK, N.Y. -- A New York woman who was injured by a falling tree in Central Park last month plans to file a $200 million lawsuit against the city.

Anne Monoky Goldman, 39, was walking with her three children when the 75-foot tree fell on them, WPIX reports. Good Samaritans rushed to pull limbs off Goldman and her children, who were all pinned to the ground.

According to NBC News, Goldman was pinned to the ground for about 10 minutes before firefighters were able to free her.

Now, the mother of three is unable to get out of bed and is potentially facing permanent paralysis.

Goldman's 2-year-old son suffered head trauma and bleeding while her infant and 4-year-old son were not hurt.

Massive tree just came down in Central Park. Traffic completely blocked. Ambulances en route. pic.twitter.com/TjDgrzqV0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2017

Holy cow. Out for my run-walk in Central Park and this giant tree just fell down on the road I was running 20 mins ago... pic.twitter.com/nQ7lkRMHmA — Lino Rulli (@linorulli) August 15, 2017