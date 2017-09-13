Missing Stoneville man found dead, two charged with murder

STONEVILLE, N.C. — A missing Stoneville man was found dead Tuesday night in Rockingham County and two men have been charged with his murder.

Teddy Ray Compton, 58, of 2040 Price Grange Rd. in Stoneville was reported missing to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Friday at 7:21 p.m. A Silver Alert was issued.

According to the reporting person, Compton was last seen on Sept. 6 at about 3 p.m. when he left his home in a 2005 burgundy Ford Taurus.

On Saturday and Sunday, deputies searched for Compton in the area of the 200 block of Whetstone Creek after locating one of his personal items in that area.

On Sunday, Sheriff Sam Page requested the NC State Highway Patrol’s helicopter to respond and do an aerial search of the area. Compton was not located during either of those searches.

Tuesday night at about 8:30 p.m., authorities found Compton dead in a field on Godfrey Farm Road in Stoneville, the victim of an apparent homicide.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators have charged Christopher Len Largen, 29, of 3071 NC 135 in Stoneville, and Joseph Lee White, 28, of 1143 Hubbard St. in Eden with first-degree murder ii connection with the homicide of Compton. They are both in Rockingham County Jail under no bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.