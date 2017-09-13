Watch live: Roy’s Folks special

Man shot during High Point deadly triple shooting charged with murder

Al’tariq Cole

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One of the men shot on Aug. 31 on Paramount Street is now facing a murder charge, according to a news release from High Point police.

Al’tariq Cole, 31, of Newark, New Jersey, was released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on last Thursday and is charged with first-degree murder.

Wayland Smith and Unique McQueen had their first appearances last week and learned they could both face the death penalty or life without parole.

Smith faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 26-year-old Maurice Suggs, who was fatally shot in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Smith is being held on no bond. McQueen was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for Devonte M. Flowers, who is also wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said the shootings were part of a scheme to rob marijuana houses around High Point.

In addition to Suggs’ death, two other people were injured in the shooting — Tremaine Durham, 31, and Cole.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.