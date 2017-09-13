Man shot during High Point deadly triple shooting charged with murder

Wayland Smith and Unique McQueen had their first appearances last week and learned they could both face the death penalty or life without parole.

Smith faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 26-year-old Maurice Suggs, who was fatally shot in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Smith is being held on no bond. McQueen was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for Devonte M. Flowers, who is also wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said the shootings were part of a scheme to rob marijuana houses around High Point.

In addition to Suggs’ death, two other people were injured in the shooting — Tremaine Durham, 31, and Cole.