EASTON, Pa. — A man’s car was totaled after a GPS led him into a Pennsylvania river.

Gabriel Bishop was driving on a bike path in a park around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and following his GPS when he realized he couldn’t drive any further due to a low bridge tunnel, according to Lehigh Valley Live. When Bishop reversed course, he realized the bike path was too narrow and his car rolled off the path and into the river.

He was not injured but was issued several traffic citations.