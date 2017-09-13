Man concerned about crime in Rockingham County warning neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A man concerned about crime in Rockingham County reached out to FOX8 after hearing about two men storming into an 87-year old woman’s house and stealing her purse Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Hammett says the home invasion happened not far from his home. He had his own experience with a strange person entering his home back in July.

Hammett’s surveillance camera caught a picture of a man stealing his leaf blower in his garage.

“I see a stranger,” Hammett said. “I don't know who this guy is. I don't know what his intentions are.”

Hammett says the experience was especially eerie because he and his wife were inside the house and his son was swimming in the backyard at the time.

“Anything that we lost it doesn't matter, we can replace that but I only have one son,” Hammett said.

Hammett said he relived the feeling yesterday after hearing about the home invasion on Mizpah Church Road.

”My family has been here for 20 years and we've had no problems,” Hammett said. “Now, all of a sudden you can't have anything outside. Now, somebody's going into another house.”

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t have any reason to believe the two crimes are related, but Hammett says either way, he wants neighbors to know it can happen.

“If you are going to walk out of your door and you are not standing right by it, lock it, even if you were going to the mailbox or you are going for a swim,” Hammett said. “Even if you think you can see that door, you don't know who is watching and people will come into your house.”

Anyone with information on the burglary at Hammett’s house back in July or the home invasion on Tuesday is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.