Man charged with double murder after human remains found behind Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man arrested in connection with two decomposing bodies found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex in July has been charged with two counts of general murder, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Tyrone Gladden, 45, was initially charged in August with two counts of concealment of death. Winston-Salem police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Gladden at his home in Ablemarle on Aug. 10.

Police said in a press conference Wednesday that Gladden’s charges have been upgraded.

On July 17, investigators conducted a welfare check at a unit in the Willow Creek Apartments, after the family of Devette Campbell, 40, reported not hearing from her. Investigators began searching the area that night around 8:45 p.m. They found the bodies of Campbell and Gary Craig Jr. about an hour later in the woods behind the apartments.

According to his arrest warrant, police believe he concealed the victims’ death from law enforcement and played a role in getting rid of the bodies.