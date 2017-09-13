× Irma evacuee from Florida buys winning lottery ticket at NC gas station

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Florida mother fleeing from Irma’s won big after a quick stop in North Carolina.

Tiffany Hatfield won $10,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Rocky Mount, WRAL reports.

While on her way to Virginia, Hatfield, who is from Ocoee, Florida, stopped at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue and bought the ticket.

Hatfield plans to use the money will help repair damage Irma caused to her home.