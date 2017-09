Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Devastating natural disasters pull at the heart strings and many of us, especially older adults, open our wallets to help.

But beware of scams as websites asking for hurricane relief should be verified before donating.

It's safest to stick with a reputable organization.

Crowdfunding donations should be verified as well. If in doubt, give to a cause you're sure about.

