High Point Community Against Violence gets grant

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point organization dedicated to reducing violence is getting financial help.

"To run our program, it costs money," High Point Community Against Violence Executive Director Jim Summey said. "But we know it pays off in the long run."

Online voters picked High Point Community Against Violence to receive a $1,000 Truliant Federal Credit Union community grant. Tadaris Harrington is a High Point Community Against Violence participant. He feels the grant money will help continue the group's mission.

"I'm grateful," Harrington said "Thank God that's all I can really say. I am happy for it."

High Point Community Against Violence provides counseling and job training to known violent offenders. With a skill, participants can get a job and make a living. Harrington currently works for the City of High Point.

"It's real important because I feel like if I fail, then they probably won't give the next person a chance," he said.

The $1,000 Truliant Federal Credit Union community grant will help the organization buy lumber and maintain equipment in its wood working workshop. While participants are learning carpentry skills, they are also building a new life.

"It teaches responsibility most of all," Harrington said, "How to think like a man. Saving your money, managing your money, doing the right thing with your money."

The program is successful -- 87 percent of High Point Community Against Violence clients do not become repeat offenders.

"We can't change the past," Summey said. "But we can march forward in a better, positive way and we just have to do it and we try to help them gain the wherewithal to do that."

This past month, 24 offenders were referred to High Point Community Against Violence.