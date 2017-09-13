Frank Vincent, ‘Sopranos’ actor, dead at 78

Frank Vincent, known for his roles on “The Sopranos” and several films, died on Wednesday, TMZ reports. He was 78.

Vincent suffered a heart attack last week and underwent open heart surgery at a New Jersey hospital Wednesday. He died during surgery, according to TMZ.

Vincent was known for his “tough guy” roles, especially in mafia movies.

Some of his most memorable roles include Billy Batts in “Goodfellas” and Phil Leotardo — Tony’s nemesis — in “The Sopranos.”

Vincent also appeared in “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and “Do the Right Thing.”