Deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in fatal Asheboro shooting

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The man suspected in a fatal shooting in Asheboro Monday evening has been arrested, according to a press release.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 1800 block of Poole Town Road shortly after 5 p.m. in reference to a possible suicide. Upon arrival, they found Carrie Ann Welch dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Arriving authorities said she appeared to be the victim of an assault.

On Tuesday, Samuel Anthony Tucker was arrested and charged with murder and larceny.

He was taken to the Randolph County Jail and is being held without bond.