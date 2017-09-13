Boy, 8, hospitalized after teen uses rope to hang him from tree

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are investigating after a young boy was allegedly hanged from a tree with a rope, NH1 News reports.

The child’s mother, Cassandra Merlin, posted a picture of her 8-year-old son’s injuries to Facebook.

The boy suffered rope burn and cuts to his neck from the incident.

“So my son is being flown to Dartmouth after a 14 year old kid decided to hang him from a tree,” she wrote in the post, which has since been deleted, according to NH1. “I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died.”

The woman later said on Facebook she felt the incident was racially motivated and said her son could no longer go outside and play.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase would not offer NH1 specifics on the case, only saying they were still investigating. He said because the people involved were juveniles he could not comment on specifics.