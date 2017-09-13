In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the new iPhone, Kroger's lawsuit with LIDL and more.
Apple releases information about new iPhone
-
Facial scanning on iPhone 8
-
Will the Internet be able to handle the eclipse?
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more
-
Amazon’s new messaging app
-
Trump approves new pipeline
-
-
New Lidl to open in Triad
-
Oil prices to stay low until 2020
-
Company could build new facility in Piedmont Triad
-
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on health care
-
‘Vibe managers’ – a popular new job
-
-
10 things you need to know about iPhone X
-
Customer films rat running inside fridge at bagel shop
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?