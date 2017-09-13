Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-ins, armed robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County sheriff’s deputies are investigating break-ins and an armed robbery, according to a news release.

On Sunday at 3:07 p.m., deputies came to a home in the 4000 block of Rural Retreat Road on a report of a residential breaking and entering and armed robbery.

Deputies learned that three suspects forcibly entered the residence through a window after accosting the victim outside the home with a handgun.

All suspects were described as males in their mid-20s.

Surveillance footage (in the gallery above) was obtained from a nearby residence broken into approximately one hour earlier depicting suspects of similar description.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.