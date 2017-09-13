Airplane hits tug, injuring 1, on runway at Charlotte-Douglas airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Eagle airplane made contact with a tug while it was taxiing to the north side of Terminal E Wednesday at Charlotte-Douglas airport, officials told WSOC.
The fire department and medical personnel responded. The tug driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
Airport officials said 31 people were on the plane and that customers should expect some residual flight delays for regional flights departing and arriving Charlotte.
35.227087 -80.843127