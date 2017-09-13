5 dead after Florida nursing home loses power due to Irma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Five Florida nursing home residents are dead after they were left inside building without air condition and became sick.

Crews were called to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after residents woke up sick, according to the Miami Herald. The building had been without power since Irma hit the area and forced the air conditioning issue.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said two people died at the facility and three more died at a nearby hospital, WPLG reports.

The incident also forced the facility to evacuate.

