Woman accused of shooting homeless man who asked her to move Porsche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of shooting a homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche.

Katie Quackenbush, 26, faces a charge of attempted murder after she allegedly shot 54-year-old Gerald Melton in Nashville on Aug. 26, WSMV reports. Melton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police say Melton was disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from Quackenbush’s Porsche while trying to sleep at 3 a.m., so he asked her to move the vehicle.

They began yelling at each other and when Quackenbush got out of her Porsche, she shot the homeless man twice.

Quackenbush’s father Jesse Quackenbush released a statement saying his daughter fired the shots in self-defense.