× Winston-Salem man hit, killed by tractor-trailer after truck breaks down

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Iredell County late Monday night, WSOC reports.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Tomlin Mill Road in the southbound lanes, north of Statesville.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer hit and killed Danny Miller.

Investigators say that Miller’s truck broke down before the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed.