Winston-Salem man hit, killed by tractor-trailer after truck breaks down
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Iredell County late Monday night, WSOC reports.
The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Tomlin Mill Road in the southbound lanes, north of Statesville.
Troopers said a tractor-trailer hit and killed Danny Miller.
Investigators say that Miller’s truck broke down before the crash.
No charges are expected to be filed.
35.831050 -80.898650