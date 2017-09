Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sexually assaulting a child. An 81-year-old man right here in the Piedmont is accused of doing just that. Who he is and reaction to this.

Heading to Charleston. We'll talk to some local people heading that way. What they'll do there and what they expect to find.

And the $10 million car. The model and why a well-known businessman here in the Piedmont was actually in the running for it.

We'll see you in just a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.