SC man killed by falling limb becomes state’s first Irma-related death

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. — A South Carolina man became the state’s first Irma-related death when he was killed by a fallen limb Monday afternoon.

Charles Robert Saxon, 57, was clearing a limb around 3 p.m. when another limb fell on him, WHNS reports. Firefighters attempted CPR but Saxon eventually died of his injuries.

“He was a good man, loved his family and community,” said Saxon’s stepdaughter, Sonya Hicks. “He will be missed more than words can express.”

Irma was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday night and at least three storm-related deaths were also reported in Georgia.

His death was ruled accidental and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.