Salvation Army of Winston-Salem deploying to Florida to help with relief efforts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem planning to move on to Florida after sending a team to South Carolina after the state got flooded from Hurricane Irma.

About 50 people are expected to deploy Wednesday morning from Charleston. Originally the plan was to depart for Tampa, but now they will head to Jacksonville to help rebuild there.

Winston-Salem area commander Major Stan Colbert and his team have been stationed at different emergency operations centers across the Charleston area since Friday.

“I’m telling you, [Monday] was a frightening affair. The wind was extraordinary. The rain was going horizontal to the ground,” he said via FaceTime.

Hurricane Irma worked its way up the southeast flooding streets, knocking out power and putting people's lives on hold.

However, Salvation Army volunteers from here in the Triad have provided comfort, deploying canteens in both Charleston and Sumter and serving meals to first responders.

Now the focus is turning to the hardest hit area in Irma’s path, Florida.

“It will be a difficult environment I’m sure. It is basically and all hands-on deck operation,” said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Winston-Salem.

A convoy of canteens from both North and South Carolina will head out Wednesday morning to Jacksonville.

For now, working as a North Florida operations center.

“There's no telling where we are going to end up going. Every one of those canteens is prepared to sweep on the ground. Every one of the crews are prepared to do whatever they have to to feed folks who are in need,” Colbert explained.

They will start cramming as much as they can in those mobile canteens Tuesday night before hitting the road.

One canteen can serve up to 2,000 people.​