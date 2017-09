WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is warning residents after a bear was spotted.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, the sheriff said the bear was spotted near the new courthouse in the Wentworth business district.

A bear sighting near New Courthouse in Wentworth bus. District . Use caution and do not approach. Contact 911 . pic.twitter.com/cjCYe9il4c — Sheriff Sam Page (@SheriffPage) September 13, 2017

Page said anyone who sees the bear should use caution and not approach it.

Page encouraged anyone who sees the bear in town to call 911.