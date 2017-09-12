Randolph Electric goes to south Georgia to restore power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Irma knocked out power to over a million Georgia residents. But help from the Piedmont is on the way.

"We got copper wire, pole line hardware," Randolph Electric's Jeremy Garner said. "We keep about anything you would need to get a power line up."

Thirty-four members of the Randolph Electric Membership Corporation team are going to Wheeler County, Georgia. Wheeler County sits between Macon and Savannah, Georgia. Randolph Electric says 80 percent of Wheeler County is without power. In order to repair all the power lines in the county, the team will probably have to use special equipment that can travel over rugged terrain.

The team has enough gear, food and clothes for two weeks. They will work work 14 to 16 hour shifts. To keep their energy going, Randolph Electric's Chub Little said crews will rely on friends and each other.

"Stay in contact with family and friends," Little said. "They will get you through. And you work hand in hand with your co-workers and go out and do the job you were tasked."

If the team finishes early, they could return to Randolph County. But they also could be asked to continue traveling south to Florida where over 10 million people don't have power.