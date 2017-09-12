× Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in fatal Asheboro shooting

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Deputies are searching for an Asheboro man suspected in a fatal shooting in Randolph County Monday evening, according to a press release.

Deputies went to a home in the 1800 block of Poole Town Road shortly after 5 p.m. in reference to a possible suicide. Upon arrival, they found Carrie Ann Welch dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Arriving authorities said she appeared to be the victim of an assault.

Deputies are now searching for Samuel Anthony Tucker as a person of interest in the shooting.

He may be driving a Chevrolet Blazer and is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”