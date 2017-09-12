Olympic swimmer teaches kids with autism at Greensboro Aquatic Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dion Dreesens has been on some big stages -- representing his home country of the Netherlands at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

​But Dreesens will never forget this day at the Greensboro Aquatic Center where he took part in the third annual Swim Day. He gave swim lessons to area children with autism.

"I've helped various people with swimming lessons or becoming comfortable in the water," Dreesens said. "But this is the first time to me with people of special needs. It's very rewarding."