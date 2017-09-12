Man accused of barricading himself inside Greensboro home facing multiple charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Greensboro for more than 18 hours is now facing multiple charges.

Richard Roof, 57, faces six counts of felony assault on law enforcement and one charge of discharge in city limits, police say.

Officers were called to Roof's home at about 5:13 p.m. Sunday, in response to what police called a domestic disturbance. Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said several of Roof's family members were in the home. They asked officers for help to get out and flee the area. Officers took then took them to a safe location.

Scott said Roof was armed during the standoff.

The first officer to arrive heard gunfire, according to a Greensboro police press release. Neighbors also told FOX8 they heard a gunshot around 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Scott said negotiators talked to Roof in person, on the phone, and even over text message, trying to convince Roof to surrender peacefully. Scott even had his own message directly to Roof, just a couple hours before the standoff ended.

Roof came out of his home with his hands raised in surrender before 11 a.m. on Monday. He was taken away from the home in an armored truck.

He was taken to the Guilford County jail on a $1 million bond.