Lexington man charged with sex offense against 12-year-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 33-year-old Lexington man is charged with a sex offense against a 12-year-old, according to a press release.

On May 6, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an alleged sex offense against a 12-year-old child. The child was sent for a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville.

Investigators then consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was obtained for Brandon Keith Payne.

Payne was arrested and charged with charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Payne is being held at the Davidson County Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.