Guilford County deputies crack down on theft

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Everyday while patrolling eastern Guilford County, Capt. Randy Shepherd sees expensive items left out in front yards and under sheds that thieves can easily steal.

"ATVs, lawn mowers, lawn equipment, all kinds of things, unsecured,” Shepherd said. “No kind of locking device."

But instead of just pointing out the valuable items, he writes it down and leaves a note on the homeowner's front door.

“We're hoping that they take our advice to heart and they start locking their things up,” he said.

Earlier this year, he started a system where Guilford County sheriff's deputies issue blue notices to homeowners to lock up expensive property. The notice lists each item which needs to be secured.

“There's only a certain amount of deputies out here each day answering calls, protecting the public, patrolling the area so people need to look out for themselves and for their neighbors,” he said.

Since last year, there's been a 14 percent spike in larcenies in the eastern part of the county, according to Shepherd.

He says 10 were reported for the month of August.

“They could have locked it up,” Shepherd said. “They could have prevented it by better security measures.”

Along with the notices, deputies also rely on watchful neighbors like Owen McAdoo.

“I always got my eyes open for people coming through here,” McAdoo said.

He lives on Bowmore Place in McLeansville and keeps an eye on suspicious cars or people in his neighborhood.

“Just do what I can to help out,” McAdoo said. ​