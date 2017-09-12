Greensboro 3D printing company makes quality, affordable supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 3D printing has become indispensable for companies that want to create prototypes.

Hobbyists might buy a lower-end printer with limited capabilities for around $2,000, while larger industrial printers can run for $50,000 or more.

Now, Greensboro-based Fusion3 has filled an important middle ground in the market.

Fusion3 figures out how to deliver, depending on how you define it, 85% of the industrial level capability for about 10% of the cost.

For just over the price of an entry level printer, theirs offers a much wider range of materials -- and a larger size.

They even 3D print some of the part. Now companies are discovering new uses for this next generation of devices that can create something out of thin air.

Learn more in today's Made in North Carolina.