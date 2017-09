Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Greensboro early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police went to a home in the 2000 block of Cedar Fork Drive at about 4:05 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Though the initial call came in as a shooting, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Cedar Fork Drive is closed in between Isler Street and South Holden Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police tape is up around this home on Cedar Fork Drive as police continue to investigate the deaths of 2 people. pic.twitter.com/jn8Imjr3B4 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 12, 2017

Greensboro police have confirmed this is a death investigation. 2 people dead. They are currently working to get a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/0a2L81Cmr1 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 12, 2017

Just got to the scene on cedar fork drive. Tons of police here. pic.twitter.com/sQnPfqWDSH — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 12, 2017