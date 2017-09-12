Dad killed by carjackers while protecting 2-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- Police have arrested two suspects in a brutal murder of a father in Philadelphia, KYW-TV reports.

He was shot in front of his 2-year-old daughter during a carjacking Thursday night.

"This one, of course, really pulls at the heartstrings. It's a senseless slaying of a father in front of his 2-year-old daughter," Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector James Kelly said.

Gerard Jerry Grandzol, 38, just got home from taking his dog and 2-year-old daughter to the park Thursday night, when police say two men approached him demanding his wallet and car keys. With the little girl still in the back seat, he refused and was gunned down.

Saturday evening, Philadelphia police announced they had his alleged killers in custody.

Maurice Roberts, 21, of Philadelphia, and his 16-year-old brother, whom police are not identifying, have been arrested and will both be charged with murder.

"They wanted the car, Mr. Grandzol said his 2-year-old is in the car. The 16-year-old stepped up to Mr. Grandzol and shot him in the head," Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Ryan said.

Police say the two brothers were caught on private and SEPTA security cameras committing the crime and fleeing on the subway.

The 16-year-old was arrested Saturday morning during a series of raids.

U.S. Marshals caught Roberts Saturday night in northern New Jersey, after he fled the area.

Grandzol was described as a devoted husband and father, whose second daughter was just 6 weeks old.

Police say they don't have any other suspects in the case.