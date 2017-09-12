Convicted NC sex offender faces multiple statutory rape charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A convicted sex offender in North Carolina faces multiple statutory rape charges.

John Anthony Massengale, 46, of Wilmington, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of statutory rape/sexual offense involving a victim who was six years of age or older and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to StarNews.

Massengale was required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years after he was arrested in December 2010 for recording a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom. He was convicted of secretly peeping and indecent liberties with a child in connection with the incident in 2012.

He is in jail on a $1.5 million bond.