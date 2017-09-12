× Child hit by car, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Polo Road at 6:21 p.m.

Winston-Salem police say 50-year-old Gina Lowe Jarrett was traveling north on Wingate Road in a 2005 Toyota Corolla, turned west onto Polo Road and struck a 7-year-old girl who was crossing in a designated crosswalk.

The child was being accompanied by a parent.

The child was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jarrett was cited for failure to yield right of way to pedestrian.