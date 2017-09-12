Chainsaw accident kills man cleaning up Irma debris

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man cleaning up debris after Hurricane Irma was killed after his chainsaw got tangled on a tree branch.

Wilfredo Hernandez, 55, was killed around 6 p.m. Monday, FOX 13 reports. Hernandez had been cleaning debris on his property when he went climbed a tree to cut down some branches.

While cutting, his chainsaw became jammed and forced the power tool toward him. The chainsaw kicked up and cut Hernandez’s carotid artery.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.