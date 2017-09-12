Adult, 2 juveniles accused of looting Florida gas station after Irma

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Monday for allegedly looting at a gas station in Florida.

At 8 a.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies went to the gas station in reference to a burglary, WPTV reports. Arriving deputies found two juveniles and 23-year-old Austin Johnson attempting to steal cartons of cigarettes, packs of beer and cigars.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with burglary to a business during a state of emergency and grand theft.

The juvenile’s identities were not released.

On Sunday, Florida police also arrested nine people caught on camera stealing from a local sporting goods store and pawn shop.

WPLG cameras caught the group looting outside Simon’s Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale. They then broke into Foot Locker, and Cash America Pawn.

Images show the alleged thieves running in and out of the store through a broken window carrying boxes of shoes.

Police later arrested the group, including six adults and three teens, for burglary during a natural disaster.

The Miami Police Department posted a picture of the suspected thieves with the caption, “Thinking about looting?”

Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors pic.twitter.com/7m42B0KFr4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 11, 2017