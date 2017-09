HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 81-year-old High Point man is accused of raping a child, The Dispatch reports.

James Thomas Hussey is charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and statutory rape. The alleged incidents happened between January 2006 and December 2011.

Hussey is in jail on a $500,000 bond. He has an Oct. 2 court date.