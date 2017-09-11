Woman found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are investigating what was originally reported to them as a possible suicide.

Sheriff Robert Graves said that when deputies arrived at the home in the 1800 block of Poole Town Road shortly after 5 p.m. they found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is described as white and approximately 30 years of age.

Deputies now want to speak with a man they call a person of interest, Graves said.

No other details have been released.