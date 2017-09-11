× Woman accused of killing man in Burlington extradited back to NC

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman facing a murder charge in Burlington has been extradited back to North Carolina from Minnesota, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Penny Dawson is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Dawson and Sean D. Castorina are accused of killing Harold Dean Simpson.

Castorina and Dawson were arrested in Minnesota on Aug. 24. The couple had previously been wanted by Virginia police for a shooting that injured an elderly woman.

Burlington police received information that Simpson, who was reported missing on Aug. 19, may be located on Totten Road in Caswell County. Investigators responded to the area and found human remains.

Castorina is awaiting extradition back to Alamance County and is still in the custody of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota.