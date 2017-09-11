Winston-Salem man charged with kidnapping girlfriend

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, according to a press release.

Kelvin Jerron Fisher, 30, is charged with kidnapping, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and maintaining a vehicle.

On Saturday, deputies responded to U.S. 52 in reference to a 911 call for help. Davidson County 911 communications reported hearing a female screaming for help and asking to be let out of a vehicle.

While driving, deputies saw an SUV traveling north on the highway and noticed the passenger door was open, and it appeared a person was attempted to jump out of the vehicle.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop and a female passenger jumped out of the SUV and ran towards the authorities.

The victim, identified as Fisher’s girlfriend, claimed he was holding her against her will and would not let her leave the vehicle, the release said. The victim said that when they were in Charlotte, she made several attempts to leave the vehicle, but each time she opened the door Fisher would increase the SUV’s speed.

Following an investigation of the vehicle, deputies found 35 grams of marijuana packaged for sale in a hidden compartment in the engine bay.