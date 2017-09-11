Enter today for your chance to win a VIP Prize Package to Love and Faith’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 24, 2017!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2017. Ten lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced after 10 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017. To enter for your chance to win, fill out the registration form below. Good luck!

For additional information about the event, please visit:www.LoveandFaith.org