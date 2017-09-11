Victim’s family shocked judge lowered $1 million bond to $1,000 for Greensboro murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Candles fill Jasmine Lopez's home as she and her three sibling honor their father Dogoberto Rodriguez.

"He was a great man, a good friend, a good brother, a good son and even greater father," Lopez said. "He was a dedicated, motivated hard worker."

Rodriquez died in a car crash in late August. Greensboro police charged Jeffrey Hudson with second-degree murder after investigators believe he was racing another car on I-40 that night, crashing into Rodriguez.

Assistant District Attorney for Guilford County Howard Neumann says Hudson was driving with a revoked license, since he was charged with a DWI a week before this crash.

Court paperwork shows Hudson's bond was lowered from $1,000,000 for second-degree murder to only $1,000 by Judge Mark Cummings. The DA's office says the bond guidelines for second-degree murder is a minimum of $50,000 and a maximum of $1,000,000.

Hudson has posted that bond. Neumann says his office objected to the bond being lowered.

"All of our family was very disappointed," Lopez said. "We felt very let down. It even pushed us to question if there was going to be any justice."

FOX8 reached out to Judge Cummings several times Monday for comment, but did not hear back.

"We still don't have a logical explanation," Lopez said.

Days after his bond was lowered, Greensboro police received Hudson's blood work. They found enough alcohol in his blood that night to charge Hudson with a DWI.

Hudson is due back in court three times this October to answer for charges in this incident.